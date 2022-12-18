Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

