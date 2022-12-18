Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

