Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

