Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

