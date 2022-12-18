Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
