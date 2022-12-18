Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,651,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

