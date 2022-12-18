Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVE opened at $144.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

