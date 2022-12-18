TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

