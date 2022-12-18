Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.