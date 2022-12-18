Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $121.69 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

