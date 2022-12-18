City Holding Co. Sells 689 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

