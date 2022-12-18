City Holding Co. Sells 471 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $4,020,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

