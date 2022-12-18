Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 4,540 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $206.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. The firm has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

