Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.89 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

