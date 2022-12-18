Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

