Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

VZ stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

