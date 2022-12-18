iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1,393.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

