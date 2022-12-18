American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

