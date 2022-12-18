1,195 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $290.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.