IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $100.76 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

