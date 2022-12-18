iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

