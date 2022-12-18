AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 137,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,228,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 116,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

