iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.