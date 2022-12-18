The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $81,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.