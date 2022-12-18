Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

