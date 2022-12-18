Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $551,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

