Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 282,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

