Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.41 and its 200 day moving average is $340.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

