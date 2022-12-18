RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

