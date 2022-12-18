Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires 396,246 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1,788.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 30.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.159 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

