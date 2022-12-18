PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average is $174.48. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

