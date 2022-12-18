Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average is $174.48. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

