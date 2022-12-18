American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

American Express stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.