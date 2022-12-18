Bremer Bank National Association Sells 91 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

