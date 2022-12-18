Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 138.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,305 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

