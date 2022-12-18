Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

