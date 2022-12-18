The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 316,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

