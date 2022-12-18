Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.