Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 5,095 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

