Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $205.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

