Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

