Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.