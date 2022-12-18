JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 63,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

