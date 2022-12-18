JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

