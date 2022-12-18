Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 23,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 446.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 80,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

