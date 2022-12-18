Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.33. The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

