Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

