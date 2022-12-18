Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,783,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

