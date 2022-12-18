RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,068 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 331.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

