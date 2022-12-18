Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 130 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,437.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,253.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

